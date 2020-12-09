Hungry Jack's upgrades POS fleet with Adyen

Hungry Jack's has upgraded its point-of-sale (POS) terminal fleet to reduce system failures and IT service desk complaints.

The fast food chain worked with payments provider Adyen to replace its ageing physical POS hardware with several thousand new terminals controlled by a new centrally managed system.

Hungry Jack’s chief information officer Bruce Nolte said the POS upgrade has had a significant impact on the business, improving uptime and the speed of processing transactions.

“The last thing you want is your payment system failing on a busy Friday night, so having reliable systems means we can create quick, seamless experiences for customers, take the pressure off our staff, and improve our turnover,” Nolte said.

“Our restaurants are reporting quicker processing and authorisation times thanks to the POS upgrade, which is especially significant in the ongoing quest to reduce service times in the drive-thru and improve overall customer sentiment.”

The technology features a fallback mode so transactions are still recorded during an internet outage, limiting potential lost sales and customer angst.

Nolte said the system's merchant preferential routing technology has also helped the company "achieve fees savings of approximately 50 percent across the various debit card transaction types".

The quick service restaurant initially selected Adyen in 2018 to launch its online ordering options through the Hungry Jack’s website and mobile app.

It has now unified its in-store and e-commerce channels under a single payments provider.



“Having Adyen as our only payments provider allows us to be more agile; for example, we can quickly and easily add new payment types across channels, or add different payment methods based on customer demographics,” Nolte said.

The unified payment channels and the secure card data collected by Adyen allows Hungry Jack's to recognise when a customer uses the same payment method in-store as they’ve used online or through the app without the use of a loyalty card.

“We’re now exploring the rich insights we can gather from our customer payment data and the trends which are emerging," Nolte said.

"We see great benefits in being able to identify customer behaviours across different locations, channels and times of day."