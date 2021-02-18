Govt social media posts overblocked in Facebook news ban

By on
Including BOM and several state health departments.

Several federal and state government agencies, including those providing critical health and weather information, have been caught up in Facebook’s news content ban in Australia.

Facebook began blocking news content on its social media platform on Thursday in response to the government’s proposed media bargaining code, making good on a threat it made last year.

The code would force digital platforms like Google and Facebook to negotiate payments to news organisations, with a binding “final offer” arbitration process used if no agreement can be reached.

News media sites, including iTnews and its sister publication CRN Australia, now show up on Facebook without any posts, with the ‘posts’ navigation tab itself missing alltogether from pages.

Facebook's A/NZ managing director Will Easton said the company had taken the action as the code – which passed parliament's lower house on Wednesday – “ignores the realities” of Facebook’s relationship with publishers.

But beyond blocking news content from users or posts from companies tagged as ‘media/news’, ‘publisher’ or even ‘website’, the Facebook block appears to extend to several government agencies.

Pages for the Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland Health, SA Health, ACT Health and the Department of Fires and Emergency Services WA – all of which provide critical information – now show up without any posts.

Other pages caught up in the block include whole-of-government accounts for the ACT and SA governments, Queensland’s public transit agency, and at least one local health district in NSW.

Emergency services agencies and health departments in Victoria, NSW, Tasmania and the NT appear unaffected, as well as posts from the Victorian Government News page.

More to come

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
