Govt bankrolls election systems rebuild

The federal government has committed $96.7 million to kick off a once-in-a-generation overhaul of the country’s 30-year-old election IT systems.

The funding, which will be provided over the next three years, will allow the Australian Electoral Commission to commence its long-overdue election system modernisation program.

It comes two years after the AEC revealed plans for the seven-year program, which commissioner Tom Rogers first called for in the aftermath of the 2016 federal election.

The overhaul will see the agency replace the 93 systems and supporting subsystems that support elections, as well as supporting mainframe infrastructure.

Most of the systems, which cover things like the electoral roll and election management, are bespoke and have been developed incrementally over the past 30 years.

They will be replaced by a new roll and election management system that can deliver service to both citizens and political parties and stand up to today’s cyber security environment.

Budget papers reveal the initial $96.7 million will “support contract centre modernisation and [a] new system for control of the AEC’s election personnel and logistics”.

It builds on an initial $2.4 million in last year’s budget to scope the overhaul. That funding also went towards planning the deployment of new polling place technology.

Last month, AEC went looking for a new postal vote data capture solution in preparation for the next federal election in either 2021 or 2022.

The agency is also investigating the possibility of operating its electronic certified list system at “100 percent of polling places” in the future.