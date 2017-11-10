Govt asks IT suppliers to send in their complaints

The federal government has created a dedicated email account for IT suppliers to send in their complaints about procurement with the Commonwealth.

Assistant minister for digital transformation Angus Taylor today said he encouraged IT businesses to contact confidentialprocurement@dta.gov.au with their feedback about the barriers they face in dealing with government.

The Commonwealth's lead agency for IT, the Digital Transformation Agency, will manage the communications channel.

Taylor said he would "aggressively seek solutions" for the procurement difficulties faced by IT suppliers.

"We are constantly engaging across government and looking for solutions that will deliver benefits more quickly and effectively," he said in a speech to the National Press Club.

"I think we have made it clear how important the partnership with industry is for us. I mean it when I say, we have to be porous.

"I think if the industry uses this service well, it can be incredibly powerful."

The federal government is trying to provide new opportunities for small to medium enterprises to win government contracts.

In late August it declared it would cap any new IT contracts at either $100 million or three years in order to open up more of the Commonwealth's $6.5 billion annual IT spend to smaller players.