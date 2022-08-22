Gov to review critical technologies list

The new federal government is set to review and “build on” a list of 63 “critical technologies in the national interest” laid out by the previous government in November last year.

The current list, covering domains like AI, quantum computing and robotics, was assembled late last year under a “blueprint” intended to protect and promote the development and use of certain technologies at a time of “intensifying geostatic competition” in the region.

Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic said a consultation would be run over the next six weeks to review the list of technologies.

“We know the development of critical technologies present enormous potential opportunities as well as risks for Australians,” Husic said in a statement.

“It is vital we understand and send a clear signal about what technologies we should be focusing on and where our strengths lie – and that is exactly what this consultation is all about.”

The consultation is set to close on September 30; an associated paper could not be immediately accessed by iTnews at the time of publication.