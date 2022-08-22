Gov to review critical technologies list

By on
Gov to review critical technologies list

Assembled by former government in late 2021.

The new federal government is set to review and “build on” a list of 63 “critical technologies in the national interest” laid out by the previous government in November last year.

The current list, covering domains like AI, quantum computing and robotics, was assembled late last year under a “blueprint” intended to protect and promote the development and use of certain technologies at a time of “intensifying geostatic competition” in the region.

Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic said a consultation would be run over the next six weeks to review the list of technologies.

“We know the development of critical technologies present enormous potential opportunities as well as risks for Australians,” Husic said in a statement.

“It is vital we understand and send a clear signal about what technologies we should be focusing on and where our strengths lie – and that is exactly what this consultation is all about.”

The consultation is set to close on September 30; an associated paper could not be immediately accessed by iTnews at the time of publication.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
criticaled husicstrategytechnology

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov

Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov
NBN Co's 100/40Mbps demise is accelerating

NBN Co's 100/40Mbps demise is accelerating
Google Cloud IoT Core goes on the end-of-life list

Google Cloud IoT Core goes on the end-of-life list
Government re-launches cyber security strategy

Government re-launches cyber security strategy

Digital Nation

Edge and IoT critical to Web3 infrastructure
Edge and IoT critical to Web3 infrastructure
Stakes are higher for cybersecurity in Web3: Gal Tal-Hochberg, CTO at Team8
Stakes are higher for cybersecurity in Web3: Gal Tal-Hochberg, CTO at Team8
Save the Date &#8212; Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
CommBank&#8217;s mobile banking app beats ANZ, NAB, Suncorp and Westpac: Forrester
CommBank’s mobile banking app beats ANZ, NAB, Suncorp and Westpac: Forrester
Crypto losses to crime surge to $1.9 B in first half of 2022: Chainalysis
Crypto losses to crime surge to $1.9 B in first half of 2022: Chainalysis

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?