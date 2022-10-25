Gov backs troubled single business register with extra $166m

By on
Gov backs troubled single business register with extra $166m

After earlier warning the project faces a massive cost blowout.

A consolidation of “over 30” government business registers that faces a large blowout in its funding needs will be funded for the next four years, courtesy of a $166.2 million budget injection.

The government said in July that the modernising business registers (MBR) program could ultimately cost up to $1.5 billion. It had so far received funding of $500 milllion.

The large-scale project intends to replace a range of business registers with a single platform operated by a new one-stop shop called Australian Business Registry Services (ABRS).

In its first federal budget since coming to power, the Labor government committed “additional funding of $166.2 million over four years from 2022–23 to continue delivery of the program”.

It had earlier given the program a four-year extension after earlier project delivery deadlines were missed.

The new funding package includes $80 million in 2022-23 for the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) “to continue design and delivery of the modernised registry platform”.

It also covers an $86.2 million investment over four years from 2022–23 “for ATO and ASIC to operate and regulate the director identification numbers regime, and maintain ASIC’s registry systems.”

The director identification number or DIN is a unique identifier that directors of companies and Australian bodies have to apply for.

It was the first stage of the MBR program, and responsibility for its delivery falls to the ABRS.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
abrsbudget2023governmentitmbrsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
2022 State of Email Security Report
2022 State of Email Security Report
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet

Events

Most Read Articles

NAB eyes Misty for 'tech lounge' robot

NAB eyes Misty for 'tech lounge' robot
Suncorp injects personality into digital insurance sales

Suncorp injects personality into digital insurance sales
Transport for NSW begins OneRoad rollout

Transport for NSW begins OneRoad rollout
Viva Energy gears up for Coles Express IT integration

Viva Energy gears up for Coles Express IT integration

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?