Google offers Play app store bounty program

By on
Google offers Play app store bounty program

Limited to specific apps and vulnerabilities.

Google has opened a bug bounty program for its Play store to help it discover vulnerabilities and improve security.

The program does not cover every app in the app repository, however.

All Android apps developed by Google are in scope for the bounty program, which is run by HackerOne.

Apps from Alibaba, Dropbox, Duolingo, Headspace, Line, Mail.ru, Snapchat and Tinder also qualify for bounties, but vulnerabilities have to be submitted to the companies in question first.

Google has also limited the vulnerabilities that qualify for bounties to remote code execution (RCE) on user devices running Android 4.4 or higher. 

Specifically, Google asks for proofs of concept for RCE vulnerabilities that allow attackers to gain full control of devices.

Other types of vulnerabilities that qualify for rewards include those that cause banking apps to make money transfers without user consent, and open webviews that could lead to phishing attacks.

Researchers up to US$31,337 with an additional discretionary bonus of US$1000 under the Play security rewards program. 

Reports of malware infecting Google's Play Store have become more common in recent years.

In August Google pulled more than 500 apps from the store after they were found to contain a software development kit (SDK) that could download malicious plug-ins at will. That same month researchers discovered banking malware hiding in the app store as well as a botnet controller.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bounty google hackerone play security

Most Read Articles

Devastating flaw puts almost every wi-fi network at risk

Devastating flaw puts almost every wi-fi network at risk
Hacked Aussie Defence firm lost fighter jet, bomb, ship plans

Hacked Aussie Defence firm lost fighter jet, bomb, ship plans
NBN Co works to recover cost of network damage

NBN Co works to recover cost of network damage
Subaru key fob vulnerability lets hackers unlock cars

Subaru key fob vulnerability lets hackers unlock cars
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats

Events

Most popular tech stories

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?