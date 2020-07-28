Google extends work from home through June next year

By on
After internal debate.

Google will allow employees, who do not need to be in the office, to work from home until the end of June 2021.

Google had said in May it would begin reopening more offices globally as early as June this year, but most Google employees would likely work from home until the end of this year.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said CEO Sundar Pichai made the decision himself last week after debate among an internal group of top executives that he chairs.

Several other companies have also allowed most of their employees to work from home until the end of 2020 in a bid to safeguard them against the COVID-19 pandemic, with Twitter proposing remote work for some of its employees indefinitely.

