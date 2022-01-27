Geoscience Australia to slim storage footprint with upgrade

By on
Geoscience Australia to slim storage footprint with upgrade

Cirrus Networks wins $4.7 million deal.

Geoscience Australia will reduce its data centre storage footprint after signing a $4.7 million deal with incumbent IT services provider Cirrus Network for a “significant” infrastructure upgrade.

Cirrus revealed the contract in an ASX filing, with the new storage solution to be based on NetApp’s fabric attached storage (FAS) and Cisco’s multilayer director switch (MDS).

The solution will provide “approximately 3PB of useable capacity, with a mix of high-performance SSD and high-density NL-SAS drives to meet the requirements of various workloads”, Cirrus said.

It will also be “mirrored across Geoscience Australia’s primary and secondary data centres to provide high availability and disaster recovery”.

The Perth-based managed services firm said the upgrade, which will be completed by July, will mitigate operational risks posed by a storage environment that had reached its end-of-life.

It will also “provide the platform for future data centre upgrades and enable Geoscience Australia to continue work on modernising their on-premises applications and services”, including migrating some to the cloud.

“Geoscience Australia will reduce their existing data centre storage footprint from 14 racks across two sites, down to a single rack in each data centre,” Cirrus said in a statement.

“This reduction [aims] to provide Geoscience Australia with a simplified management and administration process resulting from the replacement of a number of disparate storage solutions.”

Cirrus estimated the value of the new contract – which has also augmented its managed services agreement with the agency to the tune of “$500,000” – at “in excess of $4.5 million”.

A contract notice published on AusTender in November shows the value of the three-year storage infrastructure upgrade project as $4.7 million.

Cirrus replaced DXC Technology as Geoscience Australia’s IT services provider last year, providing managed services across four bundles.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cirrus networks cisco federal government geoscience australia governmentit netapp networking storage strategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant

Events

Most Read Articles

Intel orders ASML system for well over $470 million

Intel orders ASML system for well over $470 million
Kmart Group lands new head of cyber security

Kmart Group lands new head of cyber security
NSW Justice takes charge of massive government ERP consolidation

NSW Justice takes charge of massive government ERP consolidation
Accenture wins $163m deal for single NSW gov ERP system

Accenture wins $163m deal for single NSW gov ERP system

Digital Nation

Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?