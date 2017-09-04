Four million Time Warner Cable records exposed in leak

More than four million records of users of Time Warner Cable's MyTWC app were found unsecured on an Amazon server last month.

The files — more than 600 gigabytes in size containing sensitive information such as transaction ID, user names, Mac addresses, serial numbers, account numbers — were discovered on Aug. 24 without a password by researchers of MacKeeper developer Kromtech.

The data dated as far back as November 2010.

The breach was eventually linked to communications provider Broadsoft, whose unit developed the MyTWC app.

Broadsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"A vendor has notified us that certain non-financial information of legacy Time Warner Cable customers who used the MyTWC app became potentially visible by external sources," Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable's parent, said in a statement.

The information was removed immediately after the discovery and the incident is being investigated, Charter said.

It has advised MyTWC users to change their user names and passwords.