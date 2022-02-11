Former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian to join Optus

Former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has been appointed Optus’ new managing director of enterprise, business and institutional, as the telco looks to take a greater share of the enterprise market.

Berejiklian, who resigned from politics after the state’s anti-corruption watchdog revealed it was investigating her over a potential breach of public trust last year, will take up the newly created role on February 28.

The role will focus on “unlocking a greater share of the multi-billion dollar enterprise, business and institutional markets”, Optus said.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said the appointment would help the telco deliver on its vision of become “Australia’s most loved everyday brand”.

“We need to think and do things differently and we need to attract amazing people who bring diverse experiences and new ways of thinking to our industry,” she said on Friday.

“So, I am thrilled to announce that Gladys Berejiklian will join our talented and experienced executive team to help transform our approach to business customers.”

Rosmarin said Berejiklian is a “proven leader” who guided NSW through the first two waves of the Covid-19 pandemic with “strength, leadership, discipline and composure”.

“I believe she will be a game-changer for Optus,” she said.

“In bringing our business-focused teams together under this newly created role I truly believe that our collective energies can deliver superior customer outcomes in market segments that continue to be dominated by the incumbent.”

Berejiklian spent almost five years in office, becoming premier in January 2017 after serving as treasurer in the Baird government and transport minister in the O’Farrell government.

She also worked for the Commonwealth Bank prior to being elected as the Member for Willoughby in 2003.

Berejiklian said she was “excited and proud to join an organisation that impacts the lives of millions of Australians every day and prides itself in providing outstanding customer service”.

“I look forward to working with Kelly and the Executive Team of Optus who are providing inspiring and innovative leadership in the telco sector,” she said.