Flinders University CIO to depart

Flinders University's chief information officer Kerrie Campbell is set to leave in November after three years in the role.

Campbell announced her departure in a post on LinkedIn, thanking her colleagues in the Flinders Information and Digital Services (IDS) team.

“I want to say that I have absolutely loved my time at Flinders and working there has allowed me to achieve amazing things with my fantastic IDS division,” she wrote.

“I have loved the bravery of my team and thank every single one of them for having the courage to come with me on this amazing journey.”

Campbell joined the university as technology chief in September 2017, coming from the University of Adelaide where she had been CIO for nine months, and deputy CIO for the three years before that.

During her time at Flinders, the university has undergone significant changes to its IT infrastructure, such as the replacement of ageing Oracle data warehouses and a six-year-old customer relationship management system with a Microsoft cloud platform to cut the turnaround on data analytics from 12 months to real-time.

Flinders also recently launched a new Workday human capital management system as the human resources component of a larger digital upgrade of teaching, research and administrative systems.

Additional comment was being sought from Flinders University at the time of publication.