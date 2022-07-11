Five more providers join NSW gov cloud panel

Five more providers join NSW gov cloud panel

AUCloud, Sliced Tech part of latest intake.

A further five providers have been appointed to the NSW government’s cloud purchasing arrangements (CPA) panel as part of the latest intake, bringing the total number of panellists to 16.

As reported by iTnews last week, six providers, including AC3, Datacom and NetApp, were quietly added to the panel following an approach to market in September 2021.

But a further five cloud service providers – AUCloud, Network Synergy, Rackspace, Sliced Tech and Tata Consultancy Services – have now also been made CPA panellists.

A spokesperson for the Department of Customer Services said that a total of 11 providers had been added in the latest intake, but that additional suppliers would join in the coming weeks.

The appointments come as the requirement for agencies to use public cloud “for a minimum 25 percent of their ICT services” by 2023  rapidly approaches.

As at November 2021, around 17 percent of IT services were hosted in the public cloud, leaving around eight percent still to shift.

It is expected that this figure could climb as high as 84 percent in time, according to an Ovum survey of around 70 percent of government decision-makers.

The CPA panel was established in mid-2020 to make it easier for agencies to consume infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and associated services.

Vault Cloud was the first provider to join in July 2020, followed by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM, Macquarie Telcom and Google Cloud.

