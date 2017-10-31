Fires destroy Hewlett Packard's 79-year history

The historical archive of one of Silicon Valley's earliest technology start-ups, Hewlett Packard, has reportedly been destroyed in the fires that swept through the Santa Rosa area in California over the weekend.

The physical archive, which contained 100 boxes of company documents, speeches, and the personal correspondence of founders William Hewlett and David Packard, went up in smoke when the fires spread to two "modular buildings" on HP's campus, according to the Press Democrat.

The collection was reportedly valued at US$2 million and dated back to the foundation of the company in 1938. However, it will have been considered by many historians as a priceless collection, chronicling both the earliest days of Silicon Valley and one of the most recognisable companies in technology.

HP was founded in a shed in 1938 by Hewlett and Packard, backed by just US$538 in funding. Originally in the business of audio hardware, HP would eventually become the world's largest manufacturer of personal computers.

The archive, which had yet to be digitised, was being stored at Keysight Technologies, which acquired the trove in 2014 when it split from Agilent Technologies, both of which trace their roots back to HP.

Karen Lewis, the former HP archivist who was responsible for assembling the collection, told the paper that it had been irresponsible to place the paper-based archives inside a building without adequate protections.

"This could easily have been prevented, and it's a huge loss," she said.

Parts of the archive are thought to have contained documents relating to HP's earliest successes, including its first deals with the Walt Disney Company and its development of the first hand-held calculator and inkjet printer.

Although digital versions of some of the more technical files do exist, the personal correspondence of Hewlett and Packard, who died in 2001 and 1996 respectively, are considered irreplaceable.

The fires that engulfed the two buildings were part of the wildfires that spread throughout Santa Rosa county, killing at least 23 people and destroying 6800 homes and businesses. The rest of the Keysight campus avoided most of the fires and sustained relatively little damage.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk