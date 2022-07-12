Fire and Rescue NSW sends drones on flood reconnaissance

By on
Fire and Rescue NSW sends drones on flood reconnaissance
FRNSW RPAS
Fire and Rescue NSW

Finding flotsam fridges before they damage farms.

Fire and Rescue NSW is using drones to capture the location of flood debris in Northern Rivers cane fields.

Repeated flooding in the region has left all manner of objects stranded on the region’s farms, with minister for flood recovery Steph Cooke saying “Items like fridges, washing machines, gas cylinders, shipping containers and even a swimming pool are being found in cane fields across the Northern Rivers."

“This sort of debris could damage farming equipment like harvesters and risk ruining harvest season activities, which is the last thing our growers need after being impacted by the floods.”

FRNSW is deploying remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) drones originally purchased with funding provided after the Black Summer bushfires.

Two teams of drone operators from FRNSW’s Bushfire and Aviation Unit have been in the Northern Rivers to identify and map the location of dangerous debris.

“We conduct reconnaissance flights using smaller drones and if they identify dangerous or bulky waste material, we send up the larger RPAS which can pinpoint the size and location of the debris,” FRNSW deputy commissioner Megan Stiffler said.

FRNSW's drone found this caravan, left by floods in a Northern Rivers cane field.

“Once we process the data, we can send QR codes to the cane growers, which then provide them with real-time maps of their properties, identifying where the obstacles are located.”

The growers can then remove the debris with the help of Resilience NSW and the Environment Protection Authority.

The expansion of FRNSW’s RPAS unit followed the release of the 2020 report into the Black Summer bushfires.

The response to that report also included expanded mapping capabilities.

Earlier this month, the drone unit was used to provide flood assessments in Sydney’s north-west. 

Their footage provided real-time assessments of flooded roads, access points, critical infrastructure, and damage to homes and buildings, and helped SES commanders prioritise door-knocking and evacuation operations.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
dronefire and rescue nswfrnswgovernmentitmappingnorthern rivers floodsrpasstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Accenture picks up another $21.6m for Australia's business register overhaul

Accenture picks up another $21.6m for Australia's business register overhaul
Endeavour Group to recruit for 300 new tech roles

Endeavour Group to recruit for 300 new tech roles
Australia scraps digital passenger cards for international arrivals

Australia scraps digital passenger cards for international arrivals
Services Australia spends $50m on IBM Power hardware upgrade

Services Australia spends $50m on IBM Power hardware upgrade

Digital Nation

Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?