Fintech inquiry ramps up its ambitions for Australia

By on
Fintech inquiry ramps up its ambitions for Australia

Will focus on barrier removal.

A senate select committee on financial and regulatory technology will switch its focus to removing potential barriers to Australia becoming a fintech hub.

In its third issues paper, the committee said Australia "is well placed for growth in the financial and technology sectors, and to attract investment and create jobs.”

However, there are a variety of areas it believes require improvements to realise Australia’s potential as an international leader in the fintech space.   

“The committee is interested in how Australia can market its strengths to position itself globally as a technology and finance centre," it said.

“[We] welcome evidence on the competitiveness of Australia’s existing tax and regulatory regimes, especially as applied to inbound international investment, imports, and immigration."

The paper said the committee will be “particularly focused” on policies for growing international business prospects for technology and finance, in addition to those announced in this year’s federal budget.

“The committee is also interested in how the benefits from attracting international business can be realised across Australia, including in regional areas," it added.

Another barrier the committee will focus on is the regulation of cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

The paper states that the committee will look at policies for improving business opportunities in the blockchain space as a way to promote Australian investment and jobs.

While the committee already received evidence during the inquiry's second phase, it is now seeking submissions on how to best address “policy provision and legal certainty” around “private investment into Australian digital assets rather than the investment occurring offshore.”

“Thus far, the committee has heard blockchain has applications across sectors and industries," it said.

“In particular, the committee will be assessing options for the development of a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrency and digital assets.

“Existing regulatory schemes, especially those in comparable jurisdictions, will be examined.”

The committee added that it is interested in “getting a better understanding of the relative sophistication of the policy and legal landscape" in Australia compared to similar countries such as Canada, Singapore, the UK and the European Union.

The committee will also be investigating banking competition following the sale of 86 400 to NAB and the closure of Xinja.  

The recent events “prompted the committee to investigate the policy environment facing neobanks to ensure competition in the banking sector is enhanced.”

The committee will present its final report by the end of October.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
86 400 cryptocurrency cyrtpo data digital assets finance financeit fintech govit nab neobank strategy xinja

Sponsored Whitepapers

Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Transform your data centre with Oracle Dedicated Region
Transform your data centre with Oracle Dedicated Region
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft Outlook hit by worldwide 'email visibility issues'

Microsoft Outlook hit by worldwide 'email visibility issues'
Salesforce cloud services go down worldwide

Salesforce cloud services go down worldwide
UniSA disables computers, applications after 'cyber attack'

UniSA disables computers, applications after 'cyber attack'
NBN Co pushes back HFC sales restart as workforce system bugs bite

NBN Co pushes back HFC sales restart as workforce system bugs bite

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?