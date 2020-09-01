Facebook threatens to stop news sharing if media code becomes law

By on
Facebook threatens to stop news sharing if media code becomes law

Claims proposed regulation is 'counterproductive'.

Facebook has threatened to stop Australians from sharing news on its platform if the country's proposed media code becomes law later this year.

The social media giant on Tuesday said it would "reluctantly stop" news publishers and people in Australia from sharing news on Facebook and Instagram if it was forced to pay local media outlets.

The federal government in July said it would require Google and Facebook to pay for news under a royalty-style system and give advanced notice of algorithmic changes.  

“This is not our first choice – it is our last,” Facebook Australia managing director Will Easton said in a statement published on Tuesday.

“But it is the only way to protect against an outcome that defies logic and will hurt, not help, the long-term vibrancy of Australia’s news and media sector.”

Facebook said it shares the "government’s goal of supporting struggling news organisations", but labeled the currently solution "counterproductive to that goal".

"The proposed law is unprecedented in its reach and seeks to regulate every aspect of how tech companies do business with news publishers," Easton said.

"Most perplexing, it would force Facebook to pay news organisations for content that the publishers voluntarily place on our platforms and at a price that ignores the financial value we bring publishers."

Following an inquiry into the state of the media market and the power of digital platforms, the the government late last year told Facebook and Google to negotiate a voluntary deal with media companies to use their content.

After those negotiations failed, Australia’s competition regulator drafted laws that it said would allow news businesses to negotiate for fair payment for their journalists’ work.

Easton said the proposed legislation misunderstands the dynamic of the internet and will damage news organisations.

Australia’s Ministry for Communications did not immediately respond to questions on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by iTnews

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
accc code digital platforms facebook software

Most Read Articles

Over 54,000 scanned NSW driver's licences found in open cloud storage

Over 54,000 scanned NSW driver's licences found in open cloud storage
Ex-Cisco engineer deleted 456 VMs for WebEx Teams after exit

Ex-Cisco engineer deleted 456 VMs for WebEx Teams after exit
AusPost parcel tracking tool outage enters day two

AusPost parcel tracking tool outage enters day two
Microsoft Outlook bug irks 20,000 ATO staff

Microsoft Outlook bug irks 20,000 ATO staff
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?