Eugene Kaspersky will testify to US Congress

By on
Will do 'whatever it takes' to clear name.

Eugene Kaspersky, the co-founder and chief executive of Moscow-based anti-virus firm Kaspersky Lab, said he had accepted an invitation to testify to US lawmakers later this month over the security of his company's products.

"I appreciate and accept the invitation to testify before the US House of Representatives committee on science, space, and technology, and if I can get an expedited visa, I look forward to publicly addressing the allegations about my company and its products," Kaspersky said.

The invitation came a day after the Trump administration told US government agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab products from their networks, saying it was concerned the company was vulnerable to Russian government influence and that using its anti-virus software could jeopardise national security.

The committee said it invited Kaspersky to testify on Sept. 27. US government and private sector cyber experts were also invited.

Kaspersky has repeatedly denied allegations that it is a pawn of the Kremlin or that it conducts espionage on behalf of any government.

In an op-ed published by Forbes on Thursday, Eugene Kaspersky defended his company, which he said had been targeted for nearly five years by unsubstantiated rumours that have yielded no proof of any wrongdoing.

"I've repeatedly offered to meet with government officials, testify before the US Congress, provide the company's source code for an official audit and discuss any other means to help address any questions the US government has about Kaspersky Lab - whatever it takes, I will do it," Kaspersky wrote.

