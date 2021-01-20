Edith Cowan University expands network managed services agreement

Now includes managed security firewall services.

Edith Cowan University has renewed and expanded a network managed services agreement with Data#3 that it first struck back in 2015.

Under the initial 2015 agreement, Data#3 transformed the university's network infrastructure across three campuses with Cisco equipment - work that was completed in 2016 - and then managed the infrastructure for five years.

Data#3 said today that it has secured a renewal and expansion of that work.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the extension runs for. iTnews has contacted Data#3 for comment.

The expansion also covers "managed security firewall services", which the university said were needed as the demand for and uptake of remote learning solutions has increased.

Chief information officer Vito Forte said the extension would allow the two organisations to "together drive transformative learning experiences for ECU students in conjunction with enhanced staff experiences.”

With over 30,000 students, ECU has made many technology updates in recent times such as revamping its video learning offering in its 2017-2021 strategic plan.

The move paid off during Covid-19, which saw the university direct students to its “emergency remote teaching” so staff could continue educating during the pandemic.

Online learning became the norm throughout 2020 as universities moved online and introduced alternative teaching options.

