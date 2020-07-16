DuluxGroup steps back from single-source IT offshoring

Iconic Australian paint maker DuluxGroup is set to “move away” from a heavy single-sourced offshoring model for most IT services, and will instead insource some of the work.

The company, which is now owned by Japan’s Nippon Paints, said an operational review had led to the strategic shift in how it runs IT.

“In 2020, after an iteration of single-sourced offshoring for most IT services, a review of our operations led us to decide to move away from this model, replaced by a more dynamic blend of internal teams and smaller niche providers,” the company said.

“This decision will see the creation of up to 40 new jobs within the DGTech team across a broad range of capabilities.”

DuluxGroup’s IT function was born after the company demerged from ASX-listed Orica in 2010.

At that point, IT brought together a mix of “new employees, transferred employees from the parent company as well as some outsourcing”, the company said, the latter being a reference to the deal it held with UXC at one time.

“Our data centres, infrastructure and service desk were all outsourced while our core application support was kept in-house, with some boutique companies providing contingent and project labour as required,” the company said.

“Fast forward to 2019, we were acquired by Nippon Paints which has given us a great opportunity to explore new markets, share knowledge and start to think about how we contribute to the larger group.”

The company did not identify which offshore provider it has been outsourcing most of its IT services to in recent times.

It’s also not clear what prompted the timing of the IT review. However it coincides with a particularly rough period for offshorers in which local lockdowns made normal functioning difficult.

Many large Australian companies, particularly telcos, retailers and finance firms, had capacity problems as a result of local COVID-19 related lockdowns in India and the Philippines.

Telstra, for example, said last week its offshore capacity still hadn't recovered, prompting the telco to run more customer service operations onshore in the future.

A DuluxGroup spokesperson was contacted by iTnews for additional comment.