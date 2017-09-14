DTA takes on whole-of-gov data platforms

The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet has handed responsibility for the federal government's open public data platforms to the Digital Transformation Agency.

The open data portal data.gov.au and spatial data platform NationalMap, which currently consist of 28,000 and 10,000 datasets respectively, will shortly join the DTA's portfolio of whole-of-government platforms.

These include the Govpass digital identity platform, which has just reached private beta, the 'tell us once' platform, and federated data exchange platform.

Assistant Minister for Digital Transformation Angus Taylor said the platforms were being transferred as part of the government's plan to streamline its approach to delivering high-value platforms.

“The DTA works on many whole-of-government solutions and it makes sense to roll over these data platforms which interact closely with work the DTA already does,” Taylor said.

The agency took over responsibility for the government IT functions previously held by the Finance department following the government's October restructure of the DTA.

The DTA is now responsibile for whole-of-govt IT and digital service delivery, IT procurement, shared government IT, funding for whole-of-govt IT platforms, advice on government IT and service delivery, and oversight of all significant IT and digital investments.