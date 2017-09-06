DTA in digital delivery exec hiring spree

The Digital Transformation Agency has begun building out its digital delivery team after losing many of its star performers in the aftermath of its drastic restructure last year.

It is currently looking for a chief technology officer and three assistant secretaries focused on digital service delivery in either the agency's Canberra or Sydney offices.

The CTO will oversee the technology capability behind the agency's digital platforms, with a particular focus on delivering a federated data exchange platform to remove the need for agencies to build and maintain bespoke data exchanges.

The DTA has been without a head of technology since Lindsay Holmwood left the agency in February - one of many digital delivery gurus to depart the agency since its October 2016 restructure.

One of the assistant secretaries will lead the delivery of whole-of-government platforms, including the platforms strategy and myGov online service portal, while another will look after key agency partnerships.

A separate assistant secretary will oversee the GovPass digital identity platform, replacing Rachel Dixon who left the agency in May.

All positions have a strong focus on delivery and require applicants to have experience leading high-profile ICT programs.

They also need to be "forward thinking, self motivated, resilient and adept at building relationships in a large, complex and fast-paced environment".

The DTA received $33.5 million in the latest federal budget to build four reusable digital platform pilots - spanning notifications, tell us once, payments in and data exchange - over the next three years.