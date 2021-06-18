DTA chief to leave after three years

By on
Takes up new role leading trade taskforce.

Digital Transformation Agency chief Randall Brugeaud will walk away from the top job at end of the month after three years in the role.

Trade minister Dan Tehan on Friday revealed the long-time chief would leave the peak IT agency to lead the new Simplified Trade Systems Implementation Taskforce from 1 July.

The taskforce is charged with reviewing trade regulations and modernising outdated IT systems to assist more than 57,000 Australian exporters and more than 380,000 importers.

“Mr Brugeaud is uniquely qualified to work hand in hand with businesses to design and implement a cross-border trade system that meets their needs,” Tehan said.

Brugeaud joined the DTA from the Australian Bureau of Statistics in June 2018 following the departure of former boss Gavin Slater.

Prior to that, he spent two years as the chief information officer of then Department of Immigration and Border Protection.

He also held senior roles in the former Australian Customers and Border Protection Services at the time of its merger with the then Department of Immigration and Citizenship.

Employment minister Stuart Robert, who holds responsibility for the government’s digital agenda, thanked Brugeaud for his work at the DTA.

He added that his experience would ensure the taskforce improves government digital services for businesses.

Brugeaud departure comes just weeks after the DTA was moved out of the Social Services portfolio and back into the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

More to come

