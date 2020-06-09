Drinks maker Lion shuts IT systems after 'cyber incident'

Reportedly disrupts manufacturing operations.

Fast moving consumer goods giant Lion has shut down its IT systems after a “cyber incident” on Tuesday.

The attack was first reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, which said the attack had “disrupted” manufacturing and remote access to systems.

“Lion has experienced a cyber incident and has taken the precaution of shutting down our IT systems, causing some disruption to our suppliers and customers,” the company said in a brief statement on its website.

“We’re working with expert advisors to address the issue. 

“We have alerted the authorities and are working hard to minimise disruption to customers and suppliers.  

“We will provide further updates when we can, and we thank our customers and suppliers for their patience.”

Lion - owner of brands like XXXX, Toohey’s, Hahn, James Boag, Dairy Farmers Daily Juice and Yoplait - has been on a wide-ranging digital transformation over the past couple of years.

This has included a major enterprise resource planning upgrade to SAP S/4 HANA and greater use of public cloud, among other initiatives.

The company is the latest high-profile Australian company to be attacked in recent months following hits on BlueScope Steel and Toll Group.

