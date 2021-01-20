Downer lands $330m Telstra field services contract

Downer EDI has picked up an estimated $330 million field services contract with Telstra for up to five years, with works spanning several states.

The contract starts this month and sees Downer perform network asset relocations, wideband business services, facilities design and construction activities and building upgrades.

Downer will also provide field services for the "continuation of the 5G mobile rollout" at Telstra, according to an ASX filing.

The works cover NSW, Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

The contract term is for an initial four year term with a one year extension possible.

“Downer has been working closely with Telstra for over a decade and we have earned a reputation as a high quality contractor trusted for our delivery excellence,” Downer CEO Grant Fenn said.

“Downer is proud of our involvement in the field optimisation initiative assisting Telstra as it simplifies its business.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Telstra and transitioning into the new field services contract.”

Downer also provides field services to NBN Co, with its most recent deal there struck last year.