Douugh enters BaaS partnership with Railsbank

By on
Douugh enters BaaS partnership with Railsbank
Douugh CEO Andy Taylor & Railspay GM Ben Smith

Will roll out banking products.

Financial management app Douugh is set to offer traditional core-banking services in Australia through a partnership with Railsbank.

UK-based Railsbank, trading as Railspay in Australia, will allow Douugh to provide bank accounts, debit cards, financial management assistance, stock and cryptocurrency trading underpinned by Railspay’s own banking-as-a-service (BaaS) alliance with Volt Bank.

Through the new partnership, Douugh is expected to officially launch a ‘financial super app’ offering in Australia in mid-2022, pending final accreditation which Railsbank will obtain from Volt Bank.

Douugh is also set to launch its banking products and service across the UK, Europe and Southeast Asia through the BaaS partnership following the Australian launch.

Douugh founder and CEO Andy Taylor said the partnership will allow Douugh to scale faster. 

“By partnering with Railsbank, Douugh will rapidly gain access to fully licenced ADI-issued bank accounts, connection to the various payment rails in Australia, and Douugh-branded debit cards," Taylor said in a statement.

“We will also be able to enter new markets much more efficiently and expand significantly faster.”

Railsbank most recently entered into a similar partnership with microbusiness banking app Parpera, allowing the fintech to offer self-employed workers digital tools such as invoicing, cashflow statements and tax reporting.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
baas bankingasaservice digital app douugh finance financeit fintech moblie banking railsbank railspay software volt

Sponsored Whitepapers

How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
Communicating cyber security in a language the Board understands
Communicating cyber security in a language the Board understands

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac ready to launch its BaaS platform

Westpac ready to launch its BaaS platform
ANZ Banking Group prepares for ANZx launch

ANZ Banking Group prepares for ANZx launch
Australia Post to give more customers two-hour delivery estimate

Australia Post to give more customers two-hour delivery estimate
Service NSW to begin 'pinging' app users to Covid exposures

Service NSW to begin 'pinging' app users to Covid exposures

Digital Nation

Case study: Tasmanian Health Service overcomes data wars
Case study: Tasmanian Health Service overcomes data wars
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?