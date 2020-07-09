Domino's Pizza loses its group CIO to ANZ

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has lost its group CIO Terry Powell after two years in the role, with Powell landing back in finance courtesy of an infrastructure role at ANZ Banking Group.

Powell joined Domino’s back in June 2018 after previously serving as CIO of Suncorp’s Australian insurance business.

At Domino’s, Powell had overseen technology “across nine markets – Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Denmark and Luxembourg,” he said on his LinkedIn profile.

He also “delivered numerous digital projects and dramatically improved the stabilisation and scaling of the online ordering platform globally,” he said.

Powell notes that he finished up at Domino’s Pizza in May this year, and has since taken a role as domain lead for infrastructure and cloud services at ANZ Banking Group, where he is responsible for “building and managing ANZ’s technology infrastructure and cloud adoption”.

iTnews understands that Domino’s is currently recruiting for a replacement group CIO.

At Domino’s, IT, e-commerce, data and operations innovation functions are actually led by group chief digital and technology officer Michael Gillespie.

Each function then has a global leader that reports into Gillespie; the group CIO is the IT function leader within that structure.