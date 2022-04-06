Digital twins for Defence a $16m win for McKinsey

By on
Digital twins for Defence a $16m win for McKinsey
RAAF Amberley (Credit: RAAF)

Advanced modelling for Army, Air Force.

Defence is set to spend around $16 million on digital twin projects for the Army and Royal Australian Air Force under "computer services" contracts awarded to McKinsey last year.

According to answers to questions on notice provided by senator Katy Gallagher last week, nearly $10 million will go to the army project, and $5.8 million to the air force.

As part of the 2020 Force Structure Plan, Defence has asked the consulting giant to develop a digital twin of the whole future Army. 

According to the government, the digital twin will help make investment decisions about major systems, including large-scale capex already approved by the government; personnel, including helping “sequence the development and training of necessary skills”; and estate, because of its long lead times and “irreversible investment decisions in physical infrastructure”.

While Defence says it lacks the skills to do its own digital twin work, Army personnel and public servants will take part in the digital twin’s development.

Nearly $200,000 in the contract is allocated to training Army staff.

“The digital twin is heavily informed and guided by Army personnel to ensure that the tool meets Army’s decision-making needs”, the government stated.

“The digital twin tool will be hosted on Army equipment, with training provided for Army personnel to perform the services on an ongoing basis.”

For the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), McKinsey will help on a 32-week project to develop digital twins of two air bases, with RAAF Amberley to be the prototype. 

The second air base was not identified by the government.

The digital twins “will capture the complexity and interdependency of airbase operations at main operating bases, and expeditionary footprints”, the government said.

“The modelling will provide the ability to identify bottlenecks in airbase capacity and provide the opportunity for McKinsey to make enterprise-level recommendations to Air Force in relation to improving the way in which limited airbase resources are applied.”

The government added that the models will “provide the ability to optimise detachments deployed in support of expeditionary operations against any given style or operation and operational tempo, and to accurately foreshadow the impact of having to provide expeditionary personnel at the donor bases."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aiair forcearmydefencedigital twinmckinseymodelsstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co gets 250 orders in first week of FTTN-P upgrades being offered

NBN Co gets 250 orders in first week of FTTN-P upgrades being offered
Victoria installing Zscaler on students' personal devices to monitor traffic

Victoria installing Zscaler on students' personal devices to monitor traffic
Defence cancels SkyGuardian drones to fund REDSPICE cyber plan

Defence cancels SkyGuardian drones to fund REDSPICE cyber plan
Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down

Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down

Digital Nation

The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?