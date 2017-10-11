DHS now has a slew of virtual assistants

The number of virtual assistants used by the Department of Human Services has quadrupled over the past year, while plans for a physical robot to complement shopfront staff have also begun to take shape.

The department is now operating four bots to curb customer service waiting times and free up staff to handle more complex issues, it yesterday revealed.

Its first internal virtual assistant, dubbed ‘Roxy’ and powered by Microsoft’s Cortana, went live in October 2016 to assist staff with processing student, carer and aged claims.

Instead of having to call human experts, claims officers can use Skype to get help from Roxy, which she provides using data from the DHS policies and procedures.

Roxy has so far answered around 95,000 questions from staff about the processing of student, carer and age pension online claims, and has also “increased its intelligence to store 6,680 questions and answer parings”, the department said in documents released yesterday.

The next to follow was 'Sam the Centrelink virtual assistant', which began providing general information customers with questions about the students, trainees and families payments website pages in July this year.

The department said the public-facing bot has now answered more than 150,000 queries about the students and families payments.

Like Roxy, Sam uses an open source text classifier for natural language processing, and delivers messages via the Microsoft bot framework.

But both Roxy and Sam offer only basic question and answer interactions, and are unable to answer questions outside the information provided to them.

Now the department has begun using two more virtual assistants – 'Oliver' and 'Gus' – that are capable of capturing and sending information to "other applications and assist in processing".

A spokesperson from the department told iTnews that Oliver was its second public-facing assistant, while Gus was an internal assistant for staff

DHS has also implemented a small physical robot dubbed 'Naomi' under the guise of a virtual assistant to understand natural language and respond, but this is yet to be unleashed on the public.

The robot, built by IBM, will go beyond the Q&A function. While currently only used to perform concierge functions at the department’s technology innovation centre, it could see a future at the department's shopfronts.

“This could be used to complement front-of-house services helping people with directions and basic questions,” the department said.

The department also noted that it is continuing to work with the National Disability and Insurance Agency to develop the Nadia virtual assistant, despite reports last month that the project had stalled.