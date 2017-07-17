DHS is hiring five managers for its CIO group

The Department of Human Services is looking for a slew of technology leaders to sit within its CIO group and drive forward the agency’s IT transformation.

It has just opened applications for five national manager positions to fill vacancies across the agency’s Canberra and Brisbane IT offices.

The senior executives will lead digital projects, vendor management, and infrastructure design and assurance branches in Canberra, and service network systems and aged care redevelopment branches in Brisbane.

All but the infrastructure design and assurance branch are currently filled on an acting basis.

The department is looking for candidates that possess highly developed skills in ICT infrastructure, vendor management, or IT application development, and who have experience "working in a large, geographically-dispersed and complex organisation".

DHS' IT shop employs around 2500 staff and has almost $1 billion at its disposal each year.

Successful candidates will have the job of "developing and delivering a modern suite of IT applications and infrastructure that position the department to continue on its digital transformation journey".

The department recently released its five-year technology plan, outlining a proposed shift towards providing services through a modular digital services platform.

It hopes this will become "a single digital location for customers, service providers and agencies to interact and access".