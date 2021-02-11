Deloitte revealed as first systems integrator for new myGov platform

Deloitte has been named the first systems integrator on a multi-vendor panel arrangement that will be used to develop the next stage of the government’s Facebook-inspired son-of-myGov platform.

The digital arm of the consulting giant, Deloitte Digital, was appointed to the panel alongside two other system integrators (SIs) in late 2020, with initial integration work now underway.

It comes nine months after the Digital Transformation Agency went looking for system integrators to deliver ‘horizon two’ of the government digital experience platform (GOVDXP).

Horizon two will involve developing an integration layer that sits over Services Australia’s existing myGov system and its services, including for Centrelink and Medicare.

“Deloitte Digital is one of a number of vendors which will be engaged from a system integrator panel, which was established in late 2020,” a spokesperson said without naming the other panellists.

iTnews requested full information about the panel’s membership, though Services Australia declined to reveal the two additional parties.

“Information about companies selected to join the SI panel will be published once all aspects of the procurement process are completed,” the spokesperson said.

“There is no pre-committed value of the SI panel. The initial term of the SI panel is one year, with options to extend.”

Deloitte has already been heavily involved in the development of GOVDXP, having built the beta prototype that runs in parallel with myGov, albeit with limited functionality, over the last year.

A future version of the platform, also known as the myGov beta platform, promises to give citizens a single, personalised view of all of their interactions with the government.

“The platform will collect services, apps and other customer experience capabilities to give users everything they need,” a DTA blog post said last year.

“This will operate on a 'Netflix' model, providing users with what they need to do next based on their previous interactions with government services — similar to Netflix’s 'recommended for you'.”

Deloitte has scored multiple contracts totalling at least $35 million since it was selected to build out the first stage of the platform, despite the initial contract coming in at just $1 million.

The most recent contract, published last week, is a $4.6 million contract with Services Australia under the guise of “IT services”, which is understood to relate to the integration work.

The new contract is the second to be published on AusTender without any reference to GOVDXP or myGov Beta since November, when another smaller IT services contract was signed.

A spokesperson did not respond to iTnews' questions on why Services Australia had labelled recently GOVDXP contracts with generic titles.

It also appears that Services Australia has assumed a significant chunk of responsibility for the project from the DTA, which was leading the project up until last month.

“Services Australia is leading the technology work on sustaining the current myGov system and developing the enhanced myGov Beta,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, Services Australia went looking for three core customer experience solutions across content management, experience delivery and experience analytics.

The software bundles will form the experience management platform component of the overall GOVDXP platform, which is currently underpinned by Adobe Experience Manager.