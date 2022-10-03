Deloitte brought in to examine Optus data breach

Deloitte is set to perform a “forensic assessment” of the Optus data breach as part of a commissioned external review into the incident and ensuing response.

The consultancy review came on the recommendation of Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin and was supported by the Singtel board, the telco said.

The board had “been closely monitoring the situation with management since the incident came to light,” it said.

Bayer Rosmarin said the forensic review “would play a crucial role in the response to the incident for Optus, as it works to support customers.”

“This review will help ensure we understand how it occurred and how we can prevent it from occurring again,” she said.

“It will help inform the response to the incident for Optus.

“This may also help others in the private and public sector where sensitive data is held and risk of cyber attack exists.”

Bayer Rosmarin apologised again for the data breach and said she is “committed to rebuilding trust with our customers”.

Separately, Singtel said in an SGX filing [pdf] that it is “continuing to evaluate the potential financial implications arising from” the data breach.

“Any material development will be disclosed to the market on a timely basis,” it said.

Optus’ parent company said news reporting of potential fines or costs to date was “speculative” and “should not be relied upon”.

Singtel added that it would defend any class action lawsuit, if one was to be filed with the courts.

The commissioning of the Deloitte review came after a particularly difficult weekend for Optus, which came under fire from the government over its lack of transparency in identifying data breach victims to government agencies such as Services Australia.

Services Australia has been seeking information since last week, when it became apparent that Medicare numbers were accessed by the Optus attacker.