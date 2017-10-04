Delays strike Defence's new IT services panel

The Department of Defence has pushed back plans to scrap a huge systems integrator panel arrangement for another year due to delays introducing its replacement.

The department began looking to dismantle its applications management services partnership agreement (AMSPA) back in early 2016.

It wants to replace it with a procurement mechanism that encompasses a wider scope of services.

AMSPA has seen much of department’s system integration work handed to five major suppliers - Accenture, HP, CSC, IBM and BAE - since it was established in 2011, with suppliers given ownership of individual bundles of work, including warfighter systems and ERP.

Defence put the call out for a replacement panel - the ICT provider arrangement (ICTPA) - earlier this year to secure an undisclosed number of IT services providers for the next ten years.

The introduction of the ICTPA is intended to be more inclusive by design, paving the way for “niche” and “flexible” suppliers to take part in the new buying scheme.

"The aim of the arrangement is to enable Defence to become a smarter and more sophisticated buyer of ICT services through the implementation of an adaptive sourcing framework that allows Defence to procure affordable, high quality and flexible services that provide value for money," it said at the time.

The arrangement will cover three service domains: systems integration, application services, and ICT services as defined by the Skills Framework for the Information Age (SFIA).

While AMSPA officially expired in September 2016, a number of extension options were built into the original head agreement, and it was extended to September 2017.

This was despite the department confirming that it had no intention to extend or renew the panel in May 2016.

The department has now extended AMSPA until September 2018, with a spokesperson revealing this was due to delays in executing the ICTPA procurement process.

“Once the ICTPA procurement has been completed, the Department will look to transitioning extant AMSPA arrangements to the ICTPA”, the spokesperson told iTnews.

The department recently lost chief information officer Peter Lawrence after almost five years, and has put Aiyaswami Mohan in charge of the CIO Group (CIOG) in the interim.

It is also currently preparing to put a massive IT support deal to market, which Fujitsu and Unisys have held since around 2009.