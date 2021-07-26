Defence helps ADF members relocate with new Pega-powered app

The Department of Defence has launched PostingConnect, a new Pega-powered platform to help serving ADF members relocate interstate and – in the future – overseas with minimum fuss.

Delivered by Accenture, PostingConnect streamlines and automates the stressful process of re-posting by connecting members and their families with services.

As many as 20,000 members and their families are re-posted to different Defence locations each year, requiring them to find new homes, schools and jobs.

Prior to PostingConnect, members were expected to manually navigate and coordinate all the changes required from the various parts of Defence, including removals and IT arrangements.

Working with Defence and members, Accenture – which was awarded a $9.7 million contract in December 2019 – built and deployed a human-centred system to replace this disjointed process.

The work followed on from an earlier trial, where Defence worked with Accenture to rollout PostingConnect using a ServiceNow instance in January 2018.

The new platform, which is accessible from any device, guides members through the re-posting process and offers direct access into the systems of Toll Transitions and Defence Housing Australia.

Toll Transitions has a long-held role in managing the relocation process on behalf of Defence.

According to the Commonwealth procurement website AusTender, the integration with Toll cost $1.49 million.

PostingConnect also gives family members visibility of the relocation process for the first time, meaning they can track progress alongside ADF members.

PostingConnect is available for members undertaking domestic posting, with future updates of the platform to consider overseas transfers and other postings, according to the Defence website.

Defence’s digital service delivery director Greg Tickle said the “critical” platform had been a “huge success and has transformed the department for the better”, based on feedback received to date.

“It is one of many initiatives aimed at ensuring those who serve, or have served our nation, and their families are provided with the best possible support and assistance," he said.

“The capabilities delivered by this project directly enhance the lives of personnel and their families – which is ultimately, what’s most important.”

Accenture’s global defence industry lead Matt Gollings said the company was proud to be working on a capability that will provide “a marked improvement in the posting experience” of members.

“By focusing on human experience and streamlining burdensome administrative tasks, digital transformation initiatives such as PostingConnect, can reduce the strains of relocation and provide resources back to Defence through more efficient process,” he said.

Pegasystems A/NZ vice president Michael Evans said it is a “privilege to be able to improve the lives of our service men and women who are willing to relocate for the betterment of the country”.