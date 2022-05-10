Defence e-health records platform build to create almost 190 jobs

Leidos Australia expects to create almost 190 new jobs across the country, after securing a $329 million contract to deliver the Australian Defence Force’s new e-health record platform.

As revealed by iTnews last week, the systems integrator and its team of partners scored the contract for the Health Knowledge Management (HKM) solution after a extensive procurement process that first began in 2018.

The solution is the final component of the multi-year, billion-dollar JP2060 deployed health capability project, and will replace the legacy Defence eHealth System (DeHS) currently used by Defence.

DeHS, which is based on EMIS clinical software, was initially implemented by a CSC-led consortium (now DXC Technology) in 2014 for a cost of $133 million – $110 million more than its initial budget in 2009.

While Leidos declined to comment on the deal at the time, it has now disclosed details of the project, which it said will create around 187 full-time jobs across Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

“For the first time, an electronic health solution will be delivered into the deployed environment to record the delivery of healthcare by ADF clinicians from point of injury throughout the evacuation chain into rehabilitation and recovery,” Leidos said.

“This will ensure all relevant clinical information can be recorded and included in a member’s health record to facilitate appropriate, on-going care.”

Leidos said the full list of partners consists of clinical software providers Alcidion Group, Ascention, FredIT, Precision Medical, Titanium Solutions and Philips Electronics, in addition to MediRecords, Coviu and Nous Group, which were announced prior to Leidos’ bid.

In a separate release, Alcidion said it would deliver its Miya Precision platform as part of the contract, estimating its part of the work at $23.3 million over six years with the option to extend by another nine years.

The platform will “perform the critical role of aggregating data from consortium partner solutions, and other systems in the Defence environment, to provide a single, consolidated longitudinal view of every participant’s health status and history”, Alcidion said.

MediRecords, meanwhile, said it will provide off-the-shelf technology for the HKM solution that will “deliver primary and allied health care” to the 85,000 deployed and non-deployed personnel in the ADF.

Leidos has also engaged Cerner, who it is working with to deliver the MHS GENESIS e-health record and care delivery system for the US Department of Defense, as well as low code solution platform OutSystems and analytics solutions provider QlikTech.

Work on the HKM has already started, with initial operating capability planned for November 2023, around a year later than the HKM was envisaged to be in place at around 50 garrison sites. Final operating capability is anticipated sometime in 2025.

Leidos Australia CEO Paul Chase said the company was looking forward to working with Defence and its team of “exceptional health sector partners”, more than 95 percent of which are Australian companies.

“Our team’s health expertise, as well as Leidos’ vast Defence experience will deliver a modern, sovereign solution that will meet the evolving healthcare needs of the ADF,” he said in a statement.