Deakin Uni leases spare space in its data centres

Deakin University is leasing spare capacity in its data centres to “strategic partners” after watching its own requirements for floor space shrink.

Executive director of ICT infrastructure Craig Warren told iTnews the lease model for data centre space was not being run “on a really significant commercial venture basis”.

However, leases were one way the university was able to keep floor space utilisation rates high, despite server virtualisation, in particular, driving down its need for physical floor space in recent years.

“What we’ve seen happen in the data centres is the equipment within them has shrunk,” Warren said.

“I think in our 200sqm Waterfront data centre we used to have 100sqm of servers in it, whereas now it has about 5sqm of servers in it.

“Virtualisation has caused great shrinkage in the server demographic in our data centre.”

Warren said that “strategic partners” of the university had been offered leases on space; some had taken up the offer and seen performance gains by taking advantage of being hosted in Deakin’s facilities.

The university has two data centres, located at its Melbourne and Geelong Waterfront campuses respectively, a distance of around 100km.

They are connected with three 10Gb fibre links run by the Victorian Education & Research Network (VERNet).

“We have virtually unlimited bandwidth between our two campuses, which causes you to design things in optimal ways,” Warren said.

“For example we mirror disk drives between those two campuses which makes things like disaster recovery super simple because you’ve got a copy of everything at another campus.”

Home-grown automation

Much of the provisioning effort involved in spinning up IT services has been automated for some time.

Automation is one of three core “disciplines” that Deakin University has “practiced religiously over the years” in its pursuit of high availability and uptime for IT infrastructure.

(The other disciplines are ITIL adoption and single vendor sourcing of equipment. For example, all the university’s servers are Cisco UCS boxes. Cisco also dominates its networking environment, bar load balancing, which is handled using F5 gear).

“I think what we’ve probably done the most is automate as many manual tasks as possible,” Warren said.

“Long before major companies came along with their data centre automation products, we had one of our own.

“To this day we’ve looked at a lot of the very large data centre orchestration products and we haven’t seen anything that offers advantages over what we’ve got ourselves.”

The homegrown automation software, known as Data Centre Manager, started life as an asset management system to help the university keep track of what it ran in its data centres.

“Then we did a nice little extension where it printed beautiful pictures of everything in the data centre, such as what racks they were in,” Warren said.

“We then extended it to read power off the racks and UPS rails so we could see what each rack was drawing.

“Then we started to apply the automation in terms of provisioning, so we could provision server, storage and load balancing at the click of a button.”

The missing piece in the automated provisioning was networking - what Warren called the university’s “Achilles heel”.

Culture, ownership and tech

The introduction of greater automation in networking has been somewhat fraught. It’s been traditionally unpopular among certain segments of the network community, making its introduction challenging for enterprises that want to embrace it.

Indeed, the first steps taken by Deakin University were cultural.

“The data centre is an interesting space in terms of who owns it in your IT organisation,” Warren said.

“I would historically say I let my systems team have responsibility for the servers and the networks team were responsible for the networks.”

“I made a decision two years ago that I was going to transfer all ownership of the whole data centre over to the systems team.”

Then came an evaluation of the newly-combined team’s strengths and weaknesses.

“There wasn’t so much substantive change in physical hardware within the data centre at that time, but there was a lot of configuration done on network firewalls and that was our Achilles heel at that point,” Warren said.

“The firewalls we had in place at that point in time were older generation, [using] source/destination-based [rules].”

One of the main advantages that Warren saw from folding all data centre responsibilities into the systems team was that it had built domain knowledge in infrastructure as code. It had done most of the work in building the Data Centre Manager automation tool.

“The change of ownership of the data centre to my systems team which had a strong software background was a pivotal moment,” Warren said.

The systems team decided to tackle network automation, bringing a series of products to the table and running proof-of-concepts throughout last year.

The decision was ultimately taken to adopt VMware’s NSX, for two key reasons.

Firstly, it would allow the university to replace its current hardware firewalls with software-based firewalls.

There was nothing specifically wrong with the existing firewalls - Warren notes the university was also meticulous in documenting its firewall configuration and rules. The university simply wanted to continue its journey to automate remaining IT configuration work.

“There’s significantly less room for mistakes with automation,” Warren said.

Shifting to soft firewalls allows Deakin to adopt micro-segmentation in the way it secures apps and workload traffic traversing its data centres.

Micro-segmentation allows enterprises to tailor security policies and rules granularly to workloads or applications.

Secondly, NSX provided the missing network automation piece in Deakin’s Data Centre Manager tool.

NSX was put into production in the first quarter of this calendar year. Over the past two quarters, Deakin University has begun migrating existing services across from the old firewall into the new security construct.

“We’ve taken that very slowly to make sure that we take advantage of NSX and don’t just transfer dumb source-destination rules over to what is essentially a next generation firewall service,” Warren said.

“We’re also very passionate about keeping alive our high quality service. We’d like to think we’ll end up having migrated 1900 VMs off the [old] firewalls into the new NSX environment and no customer will have noticed.

“So it’s a bit slower to make sure we get it right.”

Warren said that some of the work was being done out of hours “to afford ourselves a bit of extra protection”.

“We’ve [transitioned] all of the major services of the university,” he said.

“We’re into the [last pieces]. The plan is to finish that migration by the end of October.”

The project’s gains extend beyond technical outcomes.

While the shake-up of networking was not without resistance, two years on Warren believes it has had a positive effect.

“The networking team have now seen the real importance of software-based automation and they’ve embarked on their own DevOps journey,” he said.

“They’re trying to achieve the same sorts of things that we’ve achieved within the data centre out in the local area network and beyond.

“They’re piloting SDN [software-defined networking] at the moment for WAN, and they’re virtually moving into production automation of all our switch configurations with a software solution.”

One eye on the cloud

Where many universities - and enterprises alike - have launched themselves onto infrastructure-as-a-service platforms, Warren said Deakin University had largely tried “to ignore the hype”.

“We’ve taken very much a ‘make sure it’s right for Deakin’ approach to everything cloud,” he said.

“We’re watching with interest some of our colleague institutions that have moved large workload volumes and are now experiencing potentially some significant bill shock.

“We’ve been very focused not to let IaaS be a distraction.”

Cloud is definitely in use at the university. Central IT is has adopted a reasonably relaxed stance to faculties and researchers having their own public cloud accounts.

“We tend to allow them to spin up their own stuff until it’s got a significant data value to the institution and then we sit down and have the [oversight] discussion,” Warren said.

He said that faculties and researchers tended to consult with central IT anyway to scope their requirements for IT resources.

“They know we’ll choose whatever the best option is for them,” Warren said.

“We’re not religious about it having to be on-prem or in the cloud.”

However, bridging technologies such as VMware on AWS - which allows customers with VMware ecosystems to easily host them on AWS infrastructure - are certainly on Deakin’s radar as they offer potential burst capacity for on-premises resources.

“We have a very large number of VMs and we have some pretty interesting workloads,” Warren said.

“Mostly we have the capacity within our server fleet to handle things doubling in transaction volume for a couple of days, but if something was to rise 10-fold or 100-fold in transactional volume for a month, I’d really have to ramp up very quickly.

“I could do it with my software infrastructure but if I had to wait for new physical servers to arrive it could take weeks.”