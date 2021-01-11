DCI lands approval to build $400m second Sydney data centre

By on
DCI lands approval to build $400m second Sydney data centre

On same site as existing facility.

Data centre operator DCI has secured development approval for a new $400 million facility on the same site as its existing data centre at Eastern Creek in Sydney’s west.

DCI said Monday that Blacktown City Council had approved plans for the new 36-megawatt data centre, which will be called SYD02.

The company already has an 11-megawatt facility called SYD01 at the same site. It also has a separate data centre in Adelaide.

DCI said that SYD02 would be ready to host equipment from the fourth quarter of 2022, will use “new cooling technologies” and have floor space capable of “higher average power densities”.

The company is hoping to secure a mix of “hyperscale cloud, content and managed service providers” as tenants.

“The team is delighted to have secured this approval which will be a crucial part of our three-stage strategy for this key site,” DCI CEO Malcolm Roe said in a statement.

DCI - a fully owned portfolio company of Brookfield Asset Management - has further ambitions to expand its centres beyond Australia and into parts of Asia.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud da data centre dci eastern creek networking syd02 sydney

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to choose a WAF that's right for you
How to choose a WAF that's right for you
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach

Events

Most Read Articles

Update Chrome or risk remote takeover, US govt warns

Update Chrome or risk remote takeover, US govt warns
Optus, Telstra, TPG press for 'partnership' in $22m 5G test case race

Optus, Telstra, TPG press for 'partnership' in $22m 5G test case race
RAT scammers pose as the Australian Cyber Security Centre

RAT scammers pose as the Australian Cyber Security Centre
JetBrains denies involvement in SolarWinds hack

JetBrains denies involvement in SolarWinds hack
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?