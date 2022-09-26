Data breach puts heat on new Optus infosec team

By on
Data breach puts heat on new Optus infosec team
Optus' Head of National and Cyber Security Ben Davies

As CISO reveals he left last month.

Optus’ massive data breach is providing a live test of a structure the carrier put in place last year in preparation for critical infrastructure laws.

An Optus spokesperson told iTnews its response to the breach is being handled by head of national and cyber security Ben Davies and CIO Mark Potter (to whom Davies reports).

Optus foreshadowed the creation of Davies’ role in April 2021, when Optus creates senior leadership role spanning national and cyber security ops.

iTnews learned the position was part of its response to the rollout of critical infrastructure security laws.

At the time, Optus told iTnews the head of national and cyber security role would “integrate and manage Optus’ existing national security and cyber security functions, design both policy and operational responses to comply with the new regulated regime, and integrate these into Optus and Group policies, procedures and practices.”

Davies joined Optus in October 2021 after more than nine years in enterprise technology roles with the Bank of England, including more than three years in cyber security positions.

Potter was appointed to the CIO role at the same time as Davies.

Missing from the response is chief information security officer (CISO) Dr Siva Sivasubramanian, who left the carrier in August after four years in the role, but who only updated his LinkedIn profile in the past couple of days.

“It is sad and shocking to know what has happened to Optus in the last few days, my heart bleeds for them.

"I have offered my services and support to the current cyber management team in this hour of crisis," Dr Sivasubramanian wrote.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
data breachoptussecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

Optus attack exposes customer information

Optus attack exposes customer information
Victoria seeking outsourced cyber response partners

Victoria seeking outsourced cyber response partners
Optus CEO says attack may have been launched from Europe

Optus CEO says attack may have been launched from Europe
ACSC asks IT buyers to check authenticity of purchases

ACSC asks IT buyers to check authenticity of purchases

Digital Nation

Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?