Criminal intelligence agency appoints new CIO after restructure

By on
Criminal intelligence agency appoints new CIO after restructure

As fingerprint database overhaul gets underway.

Australia's peak criminal intelligence agency has appointed Samuel Lewis as its new chief information officer after restructuring its technology division last year.

Lewis, who was previously the agency’s chief technology officer, will assume the top job at the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission from next week.

He had been acting in the role since December, overseeing critical national information and intelligence sharing services and systems used by state and territory policing agencies.

Lewis takes the role from former CIO Stewart Sibree, who has in turn become the interim executive director of the new intelligence and information systems division.

iTnews understands Sibree replaced Rochelle Thorne following her retirement at the end of June 2021, and before that spent 18 months as acting technology executive director.

Deputy CEO Anne Brown told iTnews the new division had been created to “recognise the critical enable capability that technology provides to the operations of the ACIC”.

She said Sibree will act in the role of executive director until a permanent replacement is found to lead the division.

As CIO, Lewis will lead the CIO branch, ensuring the availability, continuity and security of the ACIC’s ICT. which supports critical national law enforcement systems.

Brown said Lewis brings a “wealth of technical known and experience to the role”, having spent the last two years as CTO.

Lewis' appointment comes as the ACIC gets underway with as second attempt at upgrading its 20-year-old national automated fingerprint identification system (NAFIS).

In November, the agency signed a $180 million deal with incumbent provider IDEMIA to deliver a “fully upgraded, supported system, with protected government cloud capability”.

The new project comes three years after ACIC dumped its contract with NEC Australia for the former NAFIS overhaul known as the biometrics identification solution (BIS) project.

The ACIC is also continuing to work with the Department of Home Affairs to onboard state-based policing agencies to the national criminal intelligence system (NCIS).

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acic cio federal government governmentit law enforcement strategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant

Most Read Articles

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work
Coles Group taps Australia Post as it assembles a new-look tech leadership team

Coles Group taps Australia Post as it assembles a new-look tech leadership team
South Australian gov issues breach notice to hacked payroll provider

South Australian gov issues breach notice to hacked payroll provider
NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom

NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom

Digital Nation

Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?