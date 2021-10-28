Coles to build staff engagement platform on Microsoft 365 base

By on
Coles to build staff engagement platform on Microsoft 365 base

Extends existing partnership with the tech vendor.

Coles Group will build a team member engagement platform for use by its 120,000 staff on Microsoft 365 foundations, touted as “one of the largest frontline deployments” of M365 worldwide.

The retail group said it had extended an existing “strategic partnership” with Microsoft to cover the project; it had previously said it would implement 365 back in 2019.

“Coles’ team member engagement platform will be a richly featured, but simple to use and secure solution built using Microsoft 365 that allows people to streamline everything from managing their rosters and swapping shifts to accessing payslips or procedure manuals,” Microsoft and Coles said in a joint statement.

“The platform will also help Coles cascade important information to all team members and provide a single source of information about products and processes.”

Coles executive general manager of central operations and transformation Kevin Gunn said the retailer had “listened to our team and worked with Microsoft to develop the new platform that will provide a simple, secure way to connect, to swap shifts, check payslips, and access internal communications, procedures and training solutions that our team members use each day to do their jobs so well."

Tags:
cloud coles engagement grocery m365 platform retailit software team

