Coles to add over 70 people to its e-commerce operations

By on
Brings in new heads of digital data platforms and digital products.

Coles intends to recruit “more than 70” digital professionals into its e-commerce business, based out of its Melbourne store support centre.

The grocery retailer launched a campaign it is calling ‘connect every moment’ to find the extra workers.

It said that it needs “professionals with experience working in software engineering, UX and UI design, analytics, product management and delivery.”

Customer experience and technology general manager Sujeet Rana said e-commerce at Coles “has accelerated at a rapid pace” in the past two years.

“We have a strong leadership group in place and a great team,” Rana said.

“We’re now looking for more people with the right blend of skill and passion to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences for our customers and help us in our vision to be the best digital team in retail by the end of 2023.”

While the e-commerce operation is based in Melbourne, Coles said it would cast its recruitment net Australia-wide.

The retailer played up its alliances with automated fulfilment technology company Ocado and automated distribution centre technology maker Witron.

“Over the next few years digital talent at Coles will get the opportunity to work on many ‘firsts’ for retail and for e-commerce in Australia,” online Commercials general manager Karen Donaldson said.

Coles' e-commerce operations are led by Ben Hassing.

The retailer said it had also made several new hires, including Viren Khatri as head of digital data platforms and Alice Moncrieff as head of digital product; both will start in December.

