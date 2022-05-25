Coles tests app-linked shopping trolleys in Victoria

Going shopping with no cash whatever? If a “coinless trolley” national retailer Coles is trialling takes off, you’ll be able to use your phone instead.

The grocery giant is trialling the technology as a possible solution to the expensive problem of trolley theft.

Various outlets including the Herald-Sun reported that the trial is taking place at Coles’ Camberwell store.

A Coles spokesperson told iTnews: “Coles is trialling coinless shopping trolley locks at one of our Victorian stores, using technology which means customers will no longer need a coin to unlock a trolley.”

Instead, there will be a QR code on the trolley linked to the Coles sMart Shop app on the customer’s phone.

In the sMart Shop app, a customer will purchase a $2 “digital coin”, and when the trolley is returned and locked, the deposit will be returned to the customer’s account.

In the Camberwell trial, customers who can’t use the coinless trolleys have to make arrangements with a staff member.

“It’s hoped the technology will help minimise abandoned shopping trolleys in the community”, the spokesperson said.

According to the app’s data collection statement on Google Play, sMart Shop doesn’t collect any user data and therefore doesn’t share any data with third parties.