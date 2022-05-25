Coles tests app-linked shopping trolleys in Victoria

By on
Coles tests app-linked shopping trolleys in Victoria

Digital deposit replaces $2 coin.

Going shopping with no cash whatever? If a “coinless trolley” national retailer Coles is trialling takes off, you’ll be able to use your phone instead.

The grocery giant is trialling the technology as a possible solution to the expensive problem of trolley theft.

Various outlets including the Herald-Sun reported that the trial is taking place at Coles’ Camberwell store.

A Coles spokesperson told iTnews: “Coles is trialling coinless shopping trolley locks at one of our Victorian stores, using technology which means customers will no longer need a coin to unlock a trolley.”

Instead, there will be a QR code on the trolley linked to the Coles sMart Shop app on the customer’s phone.

In the sMart Shop app, a customer will purchase a $2 “digital coin”, and when the trolley is returned and locked, the deposit will be returned to the customer’s account.

In the Camberwell trial, customers who can’t use the coinless trolleys have to make arrangements with a staff member. 

“It’s hoped the technology will help minimise abandoned shopping trolleys in the community”, the spokesperson said.

According to the app’s data collection statement on Google Play, sMart Shop doesn’t collect any user data and therefore doesn’t share any data with third parties.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
camberwellcoinlesscolesretailitshopping trolleysoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

NSW digital driver's licences 'easily forgeable'

NSW digital driver's licences 'easily forgeable'
Kmart Australia re-platforms ecommerce site to AWS

Kmart Australia re-platforms ecommerce site to AWS
NBN Co's 250Mbps and gigabit growth is finally clear

NBN Co's 250Mbps and gigabit growth is finally clear
NBN Co sizes up six-figure customer exodus a year to fixed wireless

NBN Co sizes up six-figure customer exodus a year to fixed wireless

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: A Year in the Metaverse
COVER STORY: A Year in the Metaverse
Why do DeFi and DAOs matter to business?
Why do DeFi and DAOs matter to business?
Lendlease launches its own metaverse in Milan
Lendlease launches its own metaverse in Milan
CTO Juergen Mueller offers a glimpse into SAP's metaverse play
CTO Juergen Mueller offers a glimpse into SAP's metaverse play
COVER STORY: Data and IoT set digital agriculture on a sustainable future
COVER STORY: Data and IoT set digital agriculture on a sustainable future

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?