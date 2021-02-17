Coles charts the rise of omnichannel shopping

Coles Group has revealed that omnichannel customers - those that shop both in-store and online - spent 2.1 times more with the company than those who shop only one channel.

In its half-year results on Wednesday, e-commerce chief executive Ben Hassing said that “omnichannel customers spent 2.1 times more in total with Coles than did customers that only shopped online or those that only shopped in Coles stores" during the most recent quarter.

"This is why having an omni-channel approach is an important part of the strategy," Hassing said.

Recognising this trend, Coles is working to build make its digital and store-based channels more integrated and customer-focused.

“We are connecting e-commerce and content and then we'll begin merging online and offline into a unified experience.

“We're also focused on providing our customers with an offer that is uniquely Coles by launching new services that we will continue to evolve over time.”

Hassing also said that Coles would continue to enhance its offerings and capabilities in e-commerce "to deliver the best customer experience as Australians further embrace digital shopping".

He said that more customers are engaging with the supermarket digitally “whether it's to explore the products and content or apps and websites or to use online services in the form of click-and-collect pickup or home delivery”

Despite Covid-19 restrictions, Coles' Sydney and Melbourne Ocado online customer fulfillment centres have been able to meet construction targets, while structural work on a Witron-powered automated distribution centre in Queensland is also underway.

Elsewhere in the results, Coles highlighted the success of its new people and payroll systems.

It is also continuing to deliver cost savings through its ‘Smarter Selling’ strategy, including by introducing paperless processing for transport workers in distribution centres, and more self-serve packing space for consumers in roughly 300 stores.