Coles charts the rise of omnichannel shopping

By on
Coles charts the rise of omnichannel shopping

Looks to make improvements to tap into increased consumer spend.

Coles Group has revealed that omnichannel customers - those that shop both in-store and online - spent 2.1 times more with the company than those who shop only one channel.

In its half-year results on Wednesday, e-commerce chief executive Ben Hassing said that “omnichannel customers spent 2.1 times more in total with Coles than did customers that only shopped online or those that only shopped in Coles stores" during the most recent quarter.

"This is why having an omni-channel approach is an important part of the strategy," Hassing said.

Recognising this trend, Coles is working to build make its digital and store-based channels more integrated and customer-focused.

“We are connecting e-commerce and content and then we'll begin merging online and offline into a unified experience.

“We're also focused on providing our customers with an offer that is uniquely Coles by launching new services that we will continue to evolve over time.”

Hassing also said that Coles would continue to enhance its offerings and capabilities in e-commerce "to deliver the best customer experience as Australians further embrace digital shopping".

He said that more customers are engaging with the supermarket digitally “whether it's to explore the products and content or apps and websites or to use online services in the form of click-and-collect pickup or home delivery”

Despite Covid-19 restrictions, Coles' Sydney and Melbourne Ocado online customer fulfillment centres have been able to meet construction targets, while structural work on a Witron-powered automated distribution centre in Queensland is also underway.

Elsewhere in the results, Coles highlighted the success of its new people and payroll systems.

It is also continuing to deliver cost savings through its ‘Smarter Selling’ strategy, including by introducing paperless processing for transport workers in distribution centres, and more self-serve packing space for consumers in roughly 300 stores.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
automated coles coles group digital ecommerce ocado omnichannel sap strategy witron

Sponsored Whitepapers

The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
Your guide to application security solutions
Your guide to application security solutions
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co names more FTTN cities and towns in path for fibre upgrade

NBN Co names more FTTN cities and towns in path for fibre upgrade
NBN Co hunts more residential revenue in 2022

NBN Co hunts more residential revenue in 2022
Starlink AU-NZ service to launch mid-to-late 2021

Starlink AU-NZ service to launch mid-to-late 2021
HyperOne to deploy $1.5bn, 20,000km fibre backbone across Australia

HyperOne to deploy $1.5bn, 20,000km fibre backbone across Australia
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?