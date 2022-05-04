Clean Energy Regulator swaps Fujitsu for Digital61

Decade-long IT services run comes to an end.

The Clean Energy Regulator has selected Canberra-based Digital61 as its IT services provider for up to the next eight years under a new $11.8 million contract.

The initial three-year contract replaces a decade-long deal with Fujitsu, with CER to shift to a new managed services arrangement over the next eight weeks.

Fujitsu has held the existing contract – which is now valued at $47.7 million – since the agency tasked with regulating Australia’s carbon reduction efforts was set up back in 2012.

The CER issued a request for tender through the government’s digital marketplace in October 2021 to market test Fujitsu’s contract, which expires at the end of June 2022.

A spokesperson told iTnews that Digital61 will provide services across three streams under the new deal: service desk and end user services, ICT managed services and security operations services.

“Digital61 has been selected to deliver all three streams and will transition-in during May and June 2022,” the spokesperson said.

Digital61 beat 19 other tenderers to secure the contract, which CER put down to “good capability and cultural alignment with the CER, its vision, and its requirements”.

The new arrangement comes 18 months after the agency became one of the first small federal government agencies to migrate 100 percent of its systems to Microsoft Azure.

Last year, it took a further step by approaching the market to replace its legacy apps on the Azure stack and introduce a rules engine to support the enhancements. 

The CER thanked Fujitsu for “its contribution to the agency over the past decade”.

