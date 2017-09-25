Clean Energy Regulator CIO departs

Shaun Keane has departed the federal government’s Clean Energy Regulator after more than three years as its chief information officer.

The agency, which was established in April 2012, is tasked with monitoring and reducing Australia’s carbon emissions through a series of energy initiatives, such as the renewable energy target and national greenhouse and energy reporting scheme.

Keane joined the agency in January 2014 from the government’s workplace insurer Comcare, where he spent four years as its director of technology.

Prior to this he worked as the operations manager for online services at the then-Department of Innovation, Industry, Science and Research, and as applications development co-ordinator at the Australian Federal Police.

A spokesperson from the agency wouldn’t comment on Keane’s next moves.

Bob Smith is currently acting in the role while the agency recruits a permanent CIO to lead the technology and digital services branch.

The incoming CIO will lead the technology and digital services branch, which will include developing and delivering the regulator’s ICT vision and strategic plan, as well as championing the delivery of ICT investment priorities across the agency.

The CIO is expected to keep abreast of "new technologies and platforms and developing potential options from the opportunities these present”, according to the job ad.

The CIO will also have experience at senior executive level with government, and be used to “delivering improved business outcomes through the effective sourcing and deployment of ICT in a complex business environment”.

The agency is in the process of enhancing a data analytics capability to better manage increasing volumes of data and improve its ability to detect non-compliance with its schemes.