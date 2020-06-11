Centrelink hit by online income reporting outage

Centrelink customers attempting to report their income have been met with error messages on the government’s myGov online services portal and the Express Plus mobile app.

The problems emerged early on Thursday morning, with dozens of users taking to social media to vent their frustration.

@Centrelink , trying to report my income on the website but I keep getting the message “service unavailable “. What does this mean? My income report is due today, — Samantha Smith (@loganleetravels) June 10, 2020

thanks for your help! but unfortunately there seems to be a 401 error occurring on your website (see screenshot) and I cannot create a new account. any tips? pic.twitter.com/IFLSb4TdUt — christie ★彡 (@christie_png) June 10, 2020

Numerous users advised of problems accessing both Centrelink online via the myGov portal and the Express Plus Centrelink mobile app. Some reported receiving error code E1-0-3.

@Centrelink I`m getting error code Error Code: E1-0-5 Cannot do anything on the site. — Mathew Drummond (@EbuGamer) June 10, 2020

Services Australia acknowledged the problem by responding to the tweets often several hours after the issues were first reported.

“We’re aware of the issue and are urgently investigating,” it said.

“If you’re registered for phone self service, you can report via 13 3276 (13 EARN), or try again later.

Services Australia has been contacted for comment.

More to come