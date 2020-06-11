Centrelink hit by online income reporting outage

Centrelink hit by online income reporting outage

Both myGov and Centrelink app impacted.

Centrelink customers attempting to report their income have been met with error messages on the government’s myGov online services portal and the Express Plus mobile app.

The problems emerged early on Thursday morning, with dozens of users taking to social media to vent their frustration.

Numerous users advised of problems accessing both Centrelink online via the myGov portal and the Express Plus Centrelink mobile app. Some reported receiving error code E1-0-3.

Services Australia acknowledged the problem by responding to the tweets often several hours after the issues were first reported.

“We’re aware of the issue and are urgently investigating,” it said.

“If you’re registered for phone self service, you can report via 13 3276 (13 EARN), or try again later.

Services Australia has been contacted for comment.

More to come

