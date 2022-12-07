CDC Data Centres to make $1bn expansion of Eastern Creek campus

CDC Data centres is set to invest another $1 billion into its Eastern Creek data centre campus in Sydney's west, building on an initial $1.5 billion investment into the site.

The expansion will see the campus, which has four data centres offering 123 megawatts of capacity at launch, expand with an additonal two centres that add a combined 108 megawatts of capacity.

Construction is due to commence this year.

Opening the Eastern Creek campus this week, CDC founder and CEO Greg Boorer said demand from governments and "critical infrastructure customers" for secure, resilient digital infrastructure is high, fast-tracking growth plans for the site.

CDC currently operates 13 data centres across six campuses in Sydney, Canberra and Auckland. It has another campus under construction in Melbourne.

It plans to have 20 data centres operating across seven campuses in 2023, with new geographies to be added in 2023.