CBA's CIO Pascal Boillat to leave in November

By on
New technology leader named.

CBA group CIO Pascal Boillat is set to leave the bank in November after what will then have been four years in the top technology job.

The ‘big 4’ bank has named Boillat’s replacement as currently UK-based global CIO for HSBC’s wealth and personal banking business, Gavin Munroe.

Munroe will assume the joint roles of group executive for technology and group CIO at CBA from November 14.

Boillat is said to be returning to the Northern Hemisphere to be closer to family.

CBA’s chief executive Matt Comyn said that Boillat’s contribution had been “significant” during his time at the bank.

“[Boillat] has overseen major IT upgrades, introduced modern applications, simplified and decommissioned old technology, and accelerated the shift to the public cloud,” Comyn said.

“He has also led the digitisation and IT investments that will further deliver on CBA’s strategy to build tomorrow’s bank today for our customers.

“During his tenure, Pascal established a very strong leadership team, as well as further developed and grown engineering talent and capability at CBA.”

Boillat originally came to CBA from Deutsche Bank and replaced high-profile former CIO David Whiteing.

Boillat’s replacement, Gavin Munroe, comes to CBA with more than 20 years in financial services technology, including at HSBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Wachovia.

Comyn said Munroe “is a seasoned financial services technology leader with deep experience driving digital transformations.”

“Gavin has a proven track record of delivering technology solutions at a global scale, managing and building strong teams, and leading large programs aligned to business strategies and goals,” Comyn said.

“I look forward to working alongside Gavin to continue delivering global best digital experiences for our customers.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
