CBA's CIO for Technology exits

Heads for hyperscaler.

The Commonwealth Bank’s chief information officer for technology Quinton Anderson has left after almost two years in the role and eight years in total at the bank.

Anderson said he had worked his last day at CBA last week and would “start a new adventure at AWS” in January.

I learned a huge amount during my time there and will remember CBA fondly,” he said in a brief LinkedIn post.

“I feel really privileged to have worked with so many great engineers who constantly pushed me to do better.”

CBA’s technology function is overseen by group chief information officer Pascal Boillat, who joined CBA in 2018.

It is understood that CBA then has another tier of chief information officers reporting into Boillat that are responsible for different areas in the bank such as corporate services technology or institutional and business banking technology, of which Anderson was one.

It did not appear that CBA had made a direct replacement for Anderson but instead had shared his responsibilities among other roles, with those roles reporting up to executive general manager of global technology services Mark Vudrag.

Anderson held other roles at CBA prior to CIO of technology, including distinguished engineer and head of systems engineering for analytics and information.

