CBA to bring in over 600 engineers

By on
CBA to bring in over 600 engineers

Also names three 'distinguished engineers'.

Commonwealth Bank is looking to employ “in excess of 600 engineers” in a range of technology disciplines, “one of the biggest intakes … in recent history”.

The bank has also created a new ‘distinguished engineer’ title, which it has bestowed in the first instance on its CIO for Technology Brendan Hopper.

Distinguished engineers - the bank will ultimately appoint three - “represent the pinnacle of the engineering profession and will be responsible for helping Commonwealth Bank deliver against its strategy of becoming a global leader in technology,” the bank said in a statement.

They are “from both external and internal channels”, CBA said; a video named Martin Granell as a second distinguished engineer. 

Granell is with CBA’s x15 Ventures operation; he was formerly general manager of data platforms and services at NAB until March of this year.

The bank’s general manager of operations technology, Andrew Kerr, is the third distinguished engineer.

On the recruitment front, Hopper said a “robust network of engineers” was necessary to achieve the bank’s digital customer experience ambitions.

“To deliver global-best experiences, we need to have the support of a world-class engineering network, which is why we are looking to appoint in excess of two new engineers every day from a variety of disciplines,” he said.

“Our network of engineers will help the bank in its ambition to be not only a leading digital player in the banking industry, but deliver digital experiences for our customers that are leading against a global peer set.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
600 cba customer digital distinguished engineer engineer engineering experience finance financeit platform training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services

Events

Most Read Articles

Major banks' online services, airline systems go down

Major banks' online services, airline systems go down
Akamai routing error caused widespread outages

Akamai routing error caused widespread outages
Labor introduces bill to mandate ransomware payment reporting

Labor introduces bill to mandate ransomware payment reporting
Future NBN pricing may have more options and constraints

Future NBN pricing may have more options and constraints

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?