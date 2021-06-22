CBA to bring in over 600 engineers

Commonwealth Bank is looking to employ “in excess of 600 engineers” in a range of technology disciplines, “one of the biggest intakes … in recent history”.

The bank has also created a new ‘distinguished engineer’ title, which it has bestowed in the first instance on its CIO for Technology Brendan Hopper.

Distinguished engineers - the bank will ultimately appoint three - “represent the pinnacle of the engineering profession and will be responsible for helping Commonwealth Bank deliver against its strategy of becoming a global leader in technology,” the bank said in a statement.

They are “from both external and internal channels”, CBA said; a video named Martin Granell as a second distinguished engineer.

Granell is with CBA’s x15 Ventures operation; he was formerly general manager of data platforms and services at NAB until March of this year.

The bank’s general manager of operations technology, Andrew Kerr, is the third distinguished engineer.

On the recruitment front, Hopper said a “robust network of engineers” was necessary to achieve the bank’s digital customer experience ambitions.

“To deliver global-best experiences, we need to have the support of a world-class engineering network, which is why we are looking to appoint in excess of two new engineers every day from a variety of disciplines,” he said.

“Our network of engineers will help the bank in its ambition to be not only a leading digital player in the banking industry, but deliver digital experiences for our customers that are leading against a global peer set.”